LongView Wealth Management Sells 3,592 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BSM opened at $15.23 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

