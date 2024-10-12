Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.33. 5,794,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,515,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 334,923 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

