LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

