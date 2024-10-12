LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

BJ stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

