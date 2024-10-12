LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.04.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $938.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $861.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

