Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Hold at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of M opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 350.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.