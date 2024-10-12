MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

