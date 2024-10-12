MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 544 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

