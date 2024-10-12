Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 217,551 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $221,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.95. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $277.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

