Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New $98.74 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 210,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,742,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $502.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $502.97.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.