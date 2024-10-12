Maker Price Down 5.5% This Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $1,366.57 or 0.02161740 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $95.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Maker
Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 904,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,288 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.
