Maker Price Tops $1,361.35 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $105.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,361.35 or 0.02151622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 904,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,241 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

