Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,844 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

