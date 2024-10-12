Marcum Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL stock opened at $1,557.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,557.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,558.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

