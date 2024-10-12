Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.36 and a 52 week high of $239.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

