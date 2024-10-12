Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 296,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markforged by 7.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Markforged by 37.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
