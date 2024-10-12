Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

