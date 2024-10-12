Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 102 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

