Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

