Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Purchases 575 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

