Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 387 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

