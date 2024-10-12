Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.48 and last traded at $72.36. 1,518,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,318,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,685. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after buying an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.