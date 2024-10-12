Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $92.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $254,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Masco by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

