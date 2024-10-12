MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Sells $104,032.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.56 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

