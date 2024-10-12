MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.62.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.56 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in MasTec by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $4,574,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 42.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

