Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $6,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE MA traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $502.92. The stock has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.96.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
