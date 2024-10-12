Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 332548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

