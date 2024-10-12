McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $97,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $505.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.86. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

