McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,909 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,416. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.