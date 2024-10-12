McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,503 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $65.11. 366,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,621. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.