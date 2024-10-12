McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 6,439,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

