McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 786,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.18. 420,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

