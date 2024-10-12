McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TT stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.86. 655,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,834. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $400.29.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

