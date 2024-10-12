Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Melexis Stock Performance

MLXSF stock remained flat at $110.65 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers.

