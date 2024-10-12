Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $370.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

