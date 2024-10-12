Mendota Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $21,149,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.