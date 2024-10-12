Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 323.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 9.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $270.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.31 and its 200-day moving average is $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

