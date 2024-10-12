Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $411.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.