Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,282.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,083.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

