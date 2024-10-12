Metal Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $76.19 million and $4.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

