MetaMUI Hits One Day Volume of $182,265.28 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $182,265.28 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

