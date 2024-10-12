MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $212.92 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $34.90 or 0.00055290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $212.92 million and $9.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,118.24 or 1.00004111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.05382944 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $12,290,898.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.