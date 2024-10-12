MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.