Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires Shares of 54,920 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

