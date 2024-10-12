Meyer Handelman Co. Has $45.28 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

