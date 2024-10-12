Meyer Handelman Co. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,699 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

