Meyer Handelman Co. Has $99.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $99,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TT stock opened at $399.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $400.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.