Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,162 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.92 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

