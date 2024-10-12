Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 19,780 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of HP by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 389.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.