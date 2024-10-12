Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,395 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $270.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.